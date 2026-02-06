Virginia S. Cullen

Virginia Sundholm Cullen, 90 years old, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. Her positivity, compassion, enthusiasm, and dedication to humanity enriched all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Ginger was born to Herbert and Ella Sundholm in Queens Village, N.Y. She met the love of her life Bruce while attending SUNY New Paltz in New Paltz, N.Y. They married on Dec. 18, 1955. After Bruce accepted a teaching position in Goshen, N.Y, they moved into their home there. They lived happily in that house for 53 of their nearly 61 years together. Ginger and Bruce welcomed five children into that home.

After raising the family, Ginger, who loved to cook and bake, accepted a position at the Goshen Area Day Care Center, a facility located in the Goshen United Methodist Church which the couple joined in 1959. Over the years, both Ginger and Bruce were very active congregants. They loved their church and church family. In 1971, she started her 30-year career in different area schools in the school lunch program. Starting as a pot washer, she worked her way to School Lunch Director, working in Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Orange/Ulster BOCES, and for a short time in Pine Bush and Chester as well.

While raising their children, both Bruce and Ginger were extremely active members of the Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps where they contributed tirelessly to their community for over 25 years.

Ginger is survived by daughters Linda Budniewski (Tom), Deborah O’Brien (Stephen), Karen Flanagan (Keith), and son Gary. Her grandchildren are Michelle, Patrick, Christopher, Kyle, Stephanie, Christen, and Reuben. Her great grandchildren are Emerson, Everett, Palmer, and Remington. She also leaves seven nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Bruce, parents Herbert and Ella Sundholm, sister Jeanne Palmer, infant son Roy, infant granddaughter Meghan, infant great grandson William, and son-in-law Ronald Masiello.

A memorial visitation will be Friday, Feb. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. A memorial service will be Friday, Feb. 20 at 12 p.m. at the Goshen United Methodist Church, Goshen, N.Y. Burial will be following the church service in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, Goshen United Methodist Church, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.