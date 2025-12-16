Tressa N. Spoor

Tressa Nina Spoor passed away on Dec. 9, 2025, at 95 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin; her sisters Grace, Jane and Margarette and two great-grandchildren Kayla and Rowan. She will be missed by her surviving children; Don (Alice), Cate (Andy), Ben (Denise) and Greg (Rose); 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

As a young stay-at-home mother in Pawling, N.Y., living on the Governor Dewey Farm, she was always independent, strong-willed and had the need to be in charge. She busily canned and froze fruits and vegetables that would last the entire year for her family. After a bit, they relocated to the Sears Farm in Blooming Grove, N.Y. for 45 years. There she was a member of the National Grange and Women’s Fellowship of the Blooming Grove Congregational Church. She was the Junior Grange National Deputy for several years and helped organize Junior camps in New York. She worked in the Washingtonville School Cafeteria and pursued a career as a School Bus Driver. A woman of many passions, primarily needlework and yarn crafts. She found her greatest joy in the role as “Grandma” creating cherished memories for her grandchildren. When she retired, she moved to Winchester, Va. and resided there for 30 years. Her son and his wife Rose moved nearby and were her and Franklin’s biggest supporters for 21 years. Her last year of life was spent with a Granddaughter Beth (RN), and her family in Montgomery, N.Y.

In the spring of 2026, a service and interment will be held Graveside at the Rhinebeck, N.Y. Cemetery.