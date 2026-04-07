Tracy Eckerson

Tracy was lifelong resident of Goshen, N.Y. And Graduate of Goshen High School.

The daughter of Charles and Patricia Eckerson born October 17, 1972, in Goshen, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her children Ava (Greg) Groo, Matthew Cazares and Jacklyn (Liam) Cazares. Granddaughter Valentina. Siblings Charles Eckerson Jr. and Leslie (Todd) Montanya-Eckerson and nieces Patricia (Taurie) Martinez and Kristen (Tanner) DeLeon. Great Nieces Lisa and Lily and many cousins.

Tracy was a strong believer in God she loved Jesus and was Holy Spirit filled. She loved playing games she had a lot of (I would joke and say useless) knowledge in her brain about a wide variety of things so she was very good at all trivia games. She loved to play pool and just loved having fun. She was so great to grow up with we couldn’t have had a better sister; she was my best friend and confidant, we were as close as sisters could be, we even lived next door to each other. She was the best aunt and great aunt, and she treated her nieces as if they were her very own children and they loved her and will miss her so much.

But most importantly to her, was being a mom. She loved her kids so much they were her world and she would’ve done anything to make those kids happy; she was so proud of them and wanted nothing but the best for them. And they all love her so much and will miss her dearly.

Thanks to God she was able to meet her first grand daughter Valentina and because of Valley she briefly gained a renewed strength to fight to get better from her debilitating illness, but she got worse and unfortunately it was too much for her to come back from.

She was a hard worker all her life and at a time held two jobs to make sure her kids were taken care of. Her career at DSS where she was a food stamp/snap worker from 1998-2021 until she became fully disabled. She made so many friends who loved her, she had a crazy sense of humor but tried to make people laugh even when she was struggling. She was in pain for many years but through it all had still such a kind soul. I will forever miss her beautiful eyes and smile and the crazy faces she used to make for a laugh she was truly the best sister and friend I could’ve been blessed with. Rest finally in peace my beautiful sister I love ewe!.

And your kids, your pride and joy although heartbroken now, will live on in your legacy as you wouldn’t want it any other way. They loved you so much and always will.