It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Michael DePalma born on May 16, 1977, in Hackensack N.J., who left us on April 9, 2026.

Thomas was a devoted husband, stepfather, son, brother and friend. Whose warmth, kindness & love touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

Thomas is survived by his wife Amanda L. DePalma and children Brandon Speiney, John Corliss and Mackenzie Corliss. His mother Angela Casola. His brothers Louis R. DePalma III & James V. DePalma. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, & many friends.

He was predeceased by his father Luis R. DePalma Jr.

Thomas attained an associate’s degree in business management and dedicated his professional life to the field of customer service. He was employed by Suburban Propane in Chester, N.Y.

Thomas was known for his kind, loving spirit & zest for life. He had a passion for music, and he was in a band with his close friends Mark and Erik. A few of his favorite bands were Def Leppard, Alice Cooper and Nickelback. He played the guitar & drums. He loved wrestling, and one of his favorite wrestlers was Mick Foley (people often said he looked like him). One sitcom that always made him laugh was Friends. He loved animals, especially the family dogs Brock, Teddy, Jaxon and Cooper.

Tom will be remembered for his love, kindness, laughter and the indelible mark he left in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Dear Tom. You will be forever missed & never forgotten.

A private celebration of Thomas’s life will be held in the future at the family home.