Thomas Kyles passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Garnet Health Hospital in Middletown NY.

He was 88 years old, Son of the late Thomas Kyles and Gertrude McGrady, He was born November 10, 1933, in Tuxedo, NY. He served in the Air Force in 1951 (Korean War) He was a truck driver for Pargas Oil Company, and he drove for Bruedan Golf Co. of Chester NY.

Thomas was an avid hunter and shared his skills with his grandsons. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing lotto, and watching the Yankees. He never missed one of his granddaughter’s or grandson’s games. He was always on the sidelines rooting them on. If you knew TK, he was always there to lend a helping hand. He is the OG of Greycourt. “The man the myth the legend”

He is survived by his loving wife Violet Kyles, of Chester, NY; children: Debra Kyles, of Kingston, NC; Thomas Kyles IV, of Chester, NY; Virginia Collins, of Chester, NY; Joyce Kyles of West Nyack, NY; Melissa Kyles, of Bloomingburg, NY; Tina Avery with husband Benjamin Avery, of Wilmington, NC; grandkids Paula, Douglas, Jaclyn Juers, Michael, Patrick Slicker, Jennifer Pasha, Thomas, Jocelyn Kyles, Stephine Powers, Thomas Neilan, Brandon, Michael Collins, Robert, Vincenzo Di Quattro, Landen, Brendena Kyles, Brandon, Benjamin, Brent Avery and a boatload of great great great grandchildren. Thomas was predeceased by daughter Tammy Juers, granddaughter Jennifer Juers, and grandson Brent Pasha.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com