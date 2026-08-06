Thomas D. Simmons of Chester, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 3, 2026, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, N.Y., after a short illness. Tom was 94 years old. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Marie and Frank Simmons.

Tom was a widower of Sarah Simmons who predeceased him after 60 years of a happy and wonderful life together.

He is survived by his children: Kathleen Cosco and Joseph of Richmond, Va., Patricia Price and Joseph of Milrift, Pa., Paul and Mary Simmons of Rogers, Minn., and Kenan and Denise Simmons of Carlsbad, Calif.; his grandchildren: Marisa Taylor, Sean, Brendan, and Clare Price, Ryan and Conor Simmons, and Aidan, Cooper, and Liam Simmons, and his great-grandchildren: Henry and Jack Taylor, Emerson Price, and Rory and Gwendolyn Simmons. Thomas was predeceased by his son Kevin Simmons and his brothers Vincent of Queens, N.Y., and Kevin of Manassas, Va.

Thomas was a retired Lieutenant in the FDNY (Eng-82) with 26 years of service. He was a retired Chief Warrant Officer-4 of the US Marine Corps/US Marine Corps Reserve with 40 years of service, and a veteran of the Korean conflict and the Gulf War. He was a member of the US Marine Corps Reserve Rifle Team for 25 years and was a Distinguished Marksman. Thomas was a member of St. Columba Parish where he was a lector. He was a volunteer tour guide at the FDNY Museum in NYC for many years.

There will be no visitation. A mass will be offered at 10 on Aug. 17, 2026, at St. Columba Church in Chester, N.Y. Following cremation his remains will be buried at Saint Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y., on Aug. 18 2026, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the USMC Scholarship Fund, 909 N Washington St. Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314, or The Bravest Scholarship Fund, ℅ UFOA at Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA), 125 Maiden Lane, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10038. Your prayers for Thomas are most welcome.