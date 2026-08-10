Thomas Aquinas Larkin, most recently of Goshen, N.Y., passed from this life on Aug. 7, 2026. During his 68 years, he was a beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He leaves a legacy of love to his family and devotion to his community. Born in Rockville Center, N.Y., in 1958, he married Nancy Rickard in June 1984, and they spent 42 years together from Long Island to Queens to Orange County. Together they had three children: Conor Larkin; Sean Larkin, married to Lindsey (Tifft) Larkin; and Brigid Larkin, married to Sean Frazzette.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Cecelia (Morley) Larkin; his sister, Cathleen Annello; and his brother John Larkin. He is survived by his brother Francis Larkin; his sisters, Cecelia Reilly, Denise Talt, Patricia Kenny, and Dierdre Sweeney; and dozens of beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Tom dedicated his life to those around him. He served New York City for 29 years as a police officer in Queens and Manhattan, including as a first responder on September 11. He provided for his church community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, always the first to volunteer to collect donations or bring up the gifts. And, above all, he gave to his family in every way that he could. Whether it was a family reunion that needed some stories or a baseball or softball team that needed a coach, Tom was there.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

A viewing will be held at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y., on Aug. 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, N.Y., on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.