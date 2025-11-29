Theresa R. Roland

Theresa Rose Roland, lovingly known as Tesse, was a talented former graphic artist and offset printing manager, but her proudest and most cherished role was simply being “Mommy” and “Gram.”

Tesse passed away peacefully at her home on Ridge Road in Campbell Hall, surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old. Those who knew her know there is no place she would rather have been.

The daughter of the late Reinhard and Rose Stampf Karlowits, she was born on Dec. 30, 1939 in New York City, N.Y.

She spent much of her career working with TH-Record, The Goshen Independent Republican newspaper, and Roskin Bros In-House Printing in Middletown. She was a dedicated past member of the Mid-Hudson Club of Printing House Craftsmen where she was able to display her creative spirit.

She is survived by her loving daughters Sherry Dill Lewis and Stacey Dill Turner. Grandchildren Jenna (Jon) Turner, Kaylin (Derek) Turner, Madison (Dayquan) Crandell, William Turner Jr, and Craig J. Lewis. Great grandchildren Derek Carmine, Jayden Daniel, Olivia Rose, Lea Rose, Eli Michael, Bowen David, Haylee Ann Marie, Kennedy Rose, and Quincy Theodore. She is also survived by her brother in law, Ken Ellis, and her loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Roland, and her sisters Rose Pinto, Margaret Kolman, and Hilda Ellis.

Visitation services will be Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 from 4-7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home.

Burial will be private.