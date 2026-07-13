Sylvia Collazo passed away on June 23, 2026, in her home Kissimmee, Fla., at the age of 75.

Born on January 29, 1951, in the Bronx, N.Y., Sylvia’s life was one marked by both challenges and perseverance. Her early years were not always easy, and those experiences shaped much of her journey. Through the years, she navigated life’s joys and hardships in her own way, seeking companionship, stability, and connection.

Sylvia shared many meaningful moments with family and friends throughout her life. She experienced both triumphs and struggles, and her story reflected the complexities that are part of every human life. Those who knew her understood that she faced many challenges and did the best she could with the experiences that shaped her.

She is survived by her husband, Luis Collazo; her daughters, Liza Oyola and Lucy Birmingham; her sons-in-law, Pedro Oyola and William Birmingham; and her grandchildren, Justin Oyola, Rebecca Birmingham, Julia Birmingham, and William “Billy” Birmingham. She also leaves behind extended family members and friends whose lives were touched by her presence.

Sylvia’s life was a unique journey, one that leaves behind memories both large and small. As those who knew her reflect on her life, may they find comfort in the moments they shared and peace in the knowledge that her struggles have come to rest.

May she be remembered with understanding, compassion, and grace, and may she now find the peace that eluded her at times during her life.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2026 at Bible Baptist Church of Kissimmee, 1500 East Vine St., Kissimmee, FL 34744 (call for time).