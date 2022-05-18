Sibylle Reuschenbach passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Glen Arden Health Care Center in Goshen. She was 98 years old.

Daughter of the late Gottfried Kohr and Margaret Weyer Kohr, she was born on November 15, 1923 in Cologne, Germany. She was the widow of Alois Reuschenbach.

Sibylle was a retired Administrative Supervisor for Home Insurance Company in New York City.

Survivors include her daughter, Helga M. Medican and her husband William of Charlotte, Tennessee; two grandchildren: Dawn Gregory and her husband Michael & Brendan Medican and his wife Lauren; and three great grandchildren: T.J. Gregory, Brian Gregory & Patrick Medican.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.