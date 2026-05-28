It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shirley L. Wheeler, who left us peacefully on May 25, 2026, in her beloved home in Campbell Hall, N.Y. Born on August 24, 1939, Shirley touched the lives of many throughout her vibrant journey of 86 years.

Shirley (Mom, Mama, Nene, Shirley Squirrely) was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Together, with her husband of over 65 years, they created a lifetime of cherished memories filled with laughter, love, and unwavering support. A pillar of strength in her family, Shirley’s warm spirit and kindness will forever resonate in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a remarkable ability to uplift those around her, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and resilience.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Philias Bergeron.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Richard Wheeler; her daughters, Brenda Wheeler and her husband Steve Galipeau, Terry Ann Wheeler, Andrea Wheeler; her grandchildren, Taylor Torro (Angela), Connor Torro (Elizabeth), Hailey Bonsignore (Joseph Jr.); Ian Galipeau (Aly), Zeb Galipeau, her great grandchildren Joseph Bonsignore III, Charlotte Galipeau, and Maya Galipeau.

In honor of her life and the joy she brought to so many, a graveside service was held on Friday, May 29 at Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y., where family and friends gathered to celebrate Shirley’s beautiful journey and share cherished memories.

Shirley’s spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, as they carry forward her teachings of love and kindness. Her warmth and light will be deeply missed but cherished in the stories and memories we will continue to share. May she rest in peace, and may her memory forever be a blessing.

Shirley’s favorite charity was the ASPCA.