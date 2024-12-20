Sherrylyn Karolyn Jones, 64, of Campbell Hall, entered into rest on Monday, December 9, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Sherry was born September 30, 1960, in Suffern, NY. She grew up the youngest of five children of Harold and Evelyn (Rose) Hansen in Tomkins Cove, NY. Married to Craig Jones for 43 years, they’ve resided in Campbell Hall since 1986.

She is survived by her husband Craig Jones at home, daughter Renee Lamonica (Mike), son Matthew Jones (Alex), and her beloved grand boys Harrison and Ari Lamonica and Emmett Jones. Known as Nan to the grand boys, she cherished the time spent with them.

Sherry enjoyed creating art in many different forms, leaving behind a legacy of art work. Collecting and creating with sea glass was one of her favorites. Sherry and Craig spent many happy days boating and pulling onto any beach to search for beach glass. She loved equally a day on a beach or one in her beautiful backyard garden.

Sherry (Nan) will be deeply missed by many friends and family.

As per Sherry’s wishes, funeral services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.