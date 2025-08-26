Sheila M. Geraghty

Sheila Manning Geraghty, age 89, of Washingtonville, entered into rest on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Port Jervis, N.Y.

Sheila was born on Oct. 17, 1935, in Bantry, County Cork, Ireland, to the late John and Jane (Cronin) Manning. She was predeceased by her beloved siblings Nan, Bridget, Jeremiah and Vera Barrett (Joe). Sheila cherished her Irish roots and remained close with her many cousins and extended family in Ireland.

She is survived by her loving sons John (Beth) and Michael (Liz); her grandchildren Jack (Brantley), Brittany, Will (Bridget), and Ryan; and her great-granddaughter Margot. Sheila also leaves behind many dear and lifelong friends who will miss her deeply.

Sheila’s greatest joys were her family and her heritage. She carried fond memories of Ireland throughout her life and shared her love of family traditions with those around her.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Sheila’s caregivers and the hospice nurses for their grace, kindness, and support over the past few months.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Sheila’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at St. Mary’s R.C. Church, Washingtonville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheila’s name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan at https://hospiceoforange.com.