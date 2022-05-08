Scott V. Foley, of Campbell Hall, NY, passed away on April 27, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center, in Valhalla, New York.

He was 60 years of age.

A Life Celebration honoring Scott’s Life will be held on May 14, 2022, during the hours of 1:00 pm to 4:00 PM at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.

Cremation care was provided by Thomas & Brendan Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY

The Foley family thanks you for the outpouring of love and respect; it is deeply appreciated.