Scott Meyer of Pine Island, N.Y., entered into rest on Sunday, July 5, 2026. He was 56.

The son of the late William Warren Meyer and Sharon Ann Protzman Meyer, he was born on June 29, 1970 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Scott loved his country, hunting, fishing, camping and mowing the lawn. He loved his ’69 Chevelle and was often found listening to his 80’s music. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Kelli McCann Meyer; children, Jeffrey Meyer and Jacinda McCann; granddaughter, Lydia Kowalczik; brother, Randy Meyer (Janet); sister, Cindy Johnson (Kevin); nephews, Brandon, Justin, Cameron, Tyler and Caden.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

The family would like to thank everyone involved, especially all of the first responders, divers, police agencies who were involved with the search for Scott this past weekend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston Manor Fire Department, PO Box 867, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.