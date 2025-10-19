Saverio Maione

Saverio “Sonny” Maione was born on March 25, 1947 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to parents Rachel and Frank Maione.

Sonny graduated Radiology School at St. Francis Hospital in 1966. He was a dedicated Radiology and CAT Scan Technician in numerous hospitals in Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Orange County N.Y.

Sonny and his family ultimately moved to Orange County, N.Y., becoming Goshen residents in 1991 and New Hampton residents in 1996.

Sonny was a loving father to Brian and Catherine, grandfather to granddaughter August and twin grandsons Benjamin and Wesley, and husband to Catherine. Additional beloved family members include his brother Alfonso, sister Connie, adopted sister Randi, and his many nephews and nieces: Al Jr., Jonathan, Joseph, Christopher, John, Frank, Michele and Meagan. He is predeceased by his parents.

It is with sadness that Sonny’s family now shares of Sonny quietly passing away on Oct. 13, 2025. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 from 3-7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, N.Y.