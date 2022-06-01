Rosemarie Spolidoro, of Chester, NY passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late Carmela (Natale) and Samuel Spolidoro, Rosemarie was born on May 9, 1932, in New York, New York.

Rosemarie is survived by her sister, Catherine McKeon of Montgomery, NY; her three nephews: Robert McKeon, Anthony McKeon, and Kenneth McKeon and their wives; and eight grand-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.