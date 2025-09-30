Rose Guarino

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother Rose Jennie LoPalo Guarino. Rose’s life was defined by her love of family and friends.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, she moved from Brooklyn to Rosedale, Queens from 1960-1966. In 1966 she moved to Goshen, N.Y., where she continued to raise her family and make lifelong friends. She looked forward to spending her winter months with her sister and brothers in Clearwater, Fla., and summers with her family at Lake Wallenpaupack, Pa. She especially loved all the activities she did with her daughter, Mary-Jo.

Rose lived a full and generous life devoted to family, friends, and tradition. She was a very active member of Goshen Seniors where she enjoyed multiple activities and many senior trips. As an original resident of Northgate Manor, she always looked forward to Bingo and other activities at the Community Center with her friends and neighbors. Rose was an avid fan of the NY Mets and NY Giants. She was also a devoted member of St. John’s Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Thomas (Gail) Guarino, Sandy (Andrea) Guarino, John Michael (Renee) Guarino, and daughter Mary-Jo Guarino.

A loving grandmother to Juliette (Will) Berg, Amanda (Jorn) Venderbos, Gregory (Tamiris) Guarino, Thomas M. Guarino, John-Michael Guarino, and Gianna Guarino. Great Grandmother to Alexander Venderbos, Ophira Berg, Elisabeth Venderbos, and Asher Berg. A dear sister to Cesare LoPalo and Aunt to Patricia Traina, Louis LoPalo, Michael (Ann) Lopalo, Matthew (Christina) LoPalo, and Robert (Donna) LoPalo.

She was predeceased by her parents Santo LoPalo and Josephine Curcio LoPalo, her brothers: Joseph (Ida) LoPalo, Matthew (Ann) LoPalo, Charles LoPalo, sister Frances LoPalo, and sister-in-law Ann LoPalo.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 3, at 10:15 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Murray Avenue, Goshen, N.Y. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

Our family would like to give our heartfelt thanks for the loving care she received from Lisa Feinberg, Mari Belfance , and Dr. C.S, Rametta and his staff.

Rose will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen. www.donovanfunerals.com.