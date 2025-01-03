Rose Ferraro Gaudino, 95, of Campbell Hall died peacefully on January 2, 2025. She was born on March 7, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Leonardo and Domenica (Libasci) Ferraro. She and her husband, Joseph Gaudino, were married on April 30, 1950, and celebrated 61 years of a loving and happy marriage. She attended Bushwick High School and Orange County Community College.

She was a member of Hope Christian Church and was very involved in many church activities and outreach programs. She was a cub scout den mother, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and started the food panty at Hudson Valley Christian Church, which she co-founded.

Rose was always willing to go out of her way to help others and will be remembered for her energy, compassion, devotion, and sparkling and fun personality. She will be dearly missed but fond memories of her will be with all of us forever.

She was a loving and caring mother to her two sons, Edward of New York City and Leonard of Campbell Hall; she is survived by her sister, Nina, of Jamestown, Tenn., and her very special grandchildren, Lauren Meadows, her husband Jonah of Chicago, and Steven Gaudino and his wife Olga of Chicago. She was blessed with two great-granddaughters, Sofia and Alexandra, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, sister Josephine Florio, three brothers-in-law, and her sister-in-law.

Visitation: Monday, January 6 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Burial: Tuesday, January 7 at 11 a.m. in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hope Christian Church, or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.