Roland R. Paffenroth of Westtown, N.Y., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. He was 82.

The son of the late John Paffenroth and Sophie Daubert Paffenroth, he was born on Jan. 16, 1944 in Warwick, N.Y.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Warwick, N.Y. and a life member of the P.L.A.V. Post# 16, Pine Island. Roland was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. He was retired from Highland Telephone Company in Monroe, N.Y.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Catherine Dembeck Paffenroth; sister, Katherine Dembeck and husband Daniel; sister-in-law, Carol Paffenroth; brother-in-law, Robert Dembeck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Rosemarie Winslow; he is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his four brothers, Ralph, Bailey, Nelson, Leon and Harvey “Strawberry” Paffenroth and two sisters, Dora Ochs and Eleanor Schmick.



As per his wishes, there will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Hwy., Warwick, NY 10990.

A private cremation burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washingtonville, N.Y. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.



To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.