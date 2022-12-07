Roger K. Krott, 68, of Campbell Hall, NY, died Monday, November28, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

Roger was born April 18, 1954, in New York, NY, the son of John A. Krott and Ann (Fothe) Krott.

He was a School Bus Driver at Goshen Central School District, in Goshen, NY.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 7p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Burial will be Private.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.,Goshen, NY. www.donovanfunerals.com

