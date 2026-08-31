As the sun rose on the morning of Aug. 25, Robert Voelker was lifted into the loving arms of his Lord, and reunited with his wife of 67 years, Patricia.

Robert was born on Oct. 8, 1938 to the late Ethel (Pfeiffer) Voelker and George Voelker in Richmond Hill, N.Y.

A man of strong moral character, Robert (Bob, Dad, Pops, Pop Pop) was an exemplary role model to his five children, 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, demonstrating kindness, courage, strength and generosity in ways big and small.

With a helper’s heart and a teacher’s tenderness, Robert could often be found counseling a grandchild, sharing his Master Plumber skills with a friend in need, lulling a grandchild to sleep with “mousy mousy” on their arm or shucking clams at the Parish carnival or a family gathering.

The twinkle in his eye was ever present, especially when gazing at his beautiful wife, or any member of the large, loving family they created. Of all of Robert’s accomplishments, and there were many, his family is what he was most proud of and the days spent crabbing, fishing or playing cards with his family was a highlight for him and whoever was fortunate enough to be in his presence.

As a devout Catholic, every day began with prayerful reflection, gratitude, and Mass at St. Mary’s Parish in Barnegat, followed by fellowship at the diner with his church family and the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00 p.m. every day – everyone knew not to call him at that time. He was known as the “clam man” at the annual carnival and was involved with Ken’s Kitchen and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Before relocating to Manahawkin, N.J., Robert sat on the Parish Council at St. Patrick’s RC Church in Highland Mills and enjoyed working the parish picnic every year.

Robert’s other accomplishments include the founding of Voelker Plumbing and Heating, Inc. fifty years ago. He was a former Captain of the Uniondale Fire Department – Protection Company No. 4 in Uniondale, N.Y., former Fire Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Woodbury Fire Department in the Highland Mills, N.Y., and Past President of the Cemetery of the Highlands Board of Trustees in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Robert is survived, by his children: Robin and her husband Rick Dahmen, Terry and her husband Greg Meese, JoAnne and her husband Richard Sullivan, Bobby and his wife, Maureen, Mary and her husband Ray Zacharkevics; his 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; cousins, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his grandson: Dean Lutomski; and by his brothers: George and Arthur Voelker.

The first visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 28 at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial followed at St. Mary’s Barnegat, 747 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat, N.J. A second visitation was held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service and Reflections followed the visitation. Interment will took place at the Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, Bob strongly encouraged memorial contributions to St. Mary Academy, 400 Doc Cramer Blvd., Manahawkin, NJ 08050.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnegat Funeral Home and Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com.