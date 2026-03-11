Robert Michael Doss entered into rest on March 2, 2026 after a short illness.

Robert is a US Army Veteran. He served in Viet Nam from 1967-1968.

He was an avid whitetail hunter and fisherman.



Robert was employed at the Village of Goshen Water Plant, the West Point Fire Department, the Village of Goshen DPW, and Lloyds Supermarket in Middletown. He was also a past Member of Goshen Fire District-Cataracts.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl Doss, Maybrook N..Y; his son, Robert L. Doss and wife Jennifer Doss of Hamptonburgh, N.Y.; his daughter, Michaele Sillsbury and husband Roger Sillsbury or Ringwood, N.J.; his stepson, James Robinson and girlfriend Grace Coyle of Chester, NY; and four grandchildren.

There will be a Private Burial Service with Robert’s Family at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in his memory, supporting those who have served our nation as he so proudly did. WWW.DAV.ORG

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.