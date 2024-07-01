Robert Leon McDonald, 85, of Goshen, formally of Mt Marion, NY, entered peacefully into eternal rest Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Robert was born December 7, 1938, in Brasher Falls, NY. He is the son of the late Peter and Eileen (Shorette) MacDonald. He served our country in the United States Navy aboard the ice breaker USS ATKA from 1956 to 1962. After leaving the USN, he worked as a carpenter and retired. He was a lifetime member of over 50 years of the Carpenter’s Union, Local 203 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He married Mary Martino on October 27, 1963. While their marriage had ups and downs, they loved each other fully and enjoyed nearly 61 years of marriage.

In his younger years, he was a founding member of the Mt. Marion Athletic Club, starting the organization in the kitchen of his home with his best friends. Spending many happy years on the baseball field, most nights you could find him behind the plate umpiring for both softball and baseball.

Bob was a happy, easy going guy, never meeting a stranger and loved by many. He was always interested in helping other people and animals as well. He was a family man; he loved going camping, always up for a good BBQ and a neighborhood game of softball. In his later years, together with Mary, they were snowbirds and headed to Florida to enjoy spending time with his uncles/aunts and Fl. friends. The things that will be missed the most about Bob is his big welcoming smile, quick wit, one-liners, and go with the flow attitude.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Martino; his four-legged companion Riley; his son Robert S. and his wife Robin; his daughter Alissa Pirraglia and her husband Giovanni; his daughter Sabrina Musson and her husband Garret; Allen White (Donna) and Terry White (Tracey); his dear uncles, which he considered more like brothers, Louis Shorette and his wife Pat of Montgomery and Steve Shorette and his wife Jane of Brasher falls, NY; many friends, nieces, and nephews; and his greatest loves, his grandchildren Jenna and Robert McDonald, Giovanna Pirraglia, Grant Musson, and Rebecca and Matthew White. The title he was most proud of: Pops.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eileen and Peter, his In-laws Frances and Santo Martino, his sister Nancy Kellison, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, and dear friends.

His family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all the staff and doctors at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, NY, especially Dr. Linda Cuomo, for their kind, thoughtful and exceptional care throughout the years.

Visitation: Monday, July 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St John The Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers Robert’s family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to Wreaths Across America (NYOCVM - Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery) or your local animal shelter.