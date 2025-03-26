Protest scheduled for April 26 at the Goshen Village Green

Protestors will be gathering Saturday, April 26, at the Goshen Village Green in response to actions of the Trump administration.

Organizer Sherri Kasow has named the protest “Speak Out Democracy” and she said she has invited veterans groups, churches, local politicians, union workers and more to attend. A website for the event will be opened in the coming days.

Kasow was present at the March 24 meeting of the Goshen Village Board where permission was granted to use the village green from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

She said she hoped her protest would draw at least 100 people and would “bring Orange County together” to express their concerns about the direction of the country.

In other business

The Village Board approved the use of the Heritage Trail by the Goshen Lions Club. The board also approved the use of village streets for the Tour de Goshen bike race on Sunday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The board scheduled a public hearing on the village 2025-26 budget for April 7. The budget, which is available on the village website under the public notices section, will be under the tax cap this year.

The board also approved an agreement with Orange County to pay overtime for the enforcement of the STOP DWI program by the village police department for the dates March 10 through Jan. 1, 2026.