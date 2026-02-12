Robert H. Jados Jr.

Robert Hiram Jados Jr. of Middletown, N.Y., entered into rest on Feb. 11, 2026. He was born in Goshen, N.Y. on May 27, 1958 to Robert Hiram Jados Sr. and Lorraine Valastro Jados.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Donna Maria DeStafeno Jados and their son, Robert Jados III; mother Lorraine Valastro Jados; his sisters, Maryann Humbert of Milford, Pa. and Cindy Goydich (Peter) of Wingate, N.C.; his sister-in-law, Demi Bast of Spencer, N.Y. and brother-in-law, Joseph DeNisco of New Hampton, N.Y.; his special “Uncle Tony” Valastro and his wife Peggy of Monroe, N.Y.; his in-laws, Michael and Lois DeStafeno of Spencer, N.Y. and his sister-in-law, Myrna VanderMullen.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Hiram Jados Sr.; sisters, Donna Jados, Debra Murray and Lori DeNisco; brothers-in-law, Donald Murray, Frank Humbert, Paul Bast and Michael DeStafeno.

Robert was a retired Foreman for the Town of Blooming Grove Highway Department and he worked for Farr Engineering until his illness. Roberts interests were reflected of who he was, as he traced his ancestry to arriving on the Princess Amelia that Peter Stuyvesant sailed in 1647. Robert walked Hadrian’s Wall, visited the Tower of London, Edinburg Castle, Scotland and kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland. He loved sitting on the porch every summer in Wells, Maine watching the seals and waves crash the rocks. But he was most happy at Dr. Larry Witte’s farm on Jessup Road in Warwick, NY. He loved working on the farm with his son Bobby, and his close friends, Fran Ross and Sue Everett. Bob never met a cow or cat he didn’t like.

The family is forever grateful to all the amazing doctors at New York Presbyterian Hospital, especially Dr. Christopher Mandigo and Dr. Bret Taback who gave him 8 ½ more years of life.

As per his wishes, a private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Spencer, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blooming Grove Humane Society, P.O. Box 226, Washingtonville, N.Y. 10992 or www.humanesocietybg.com.

