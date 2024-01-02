Robert G. Baran, Jr., 79, of Goshen entered into rest on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Robert (“Bob”) was born December 27, 1944, in Yonkers, NY. He is the son of the late Robert G. Baran Sr. and the late Sophia (Zwarych) Baran. He married Judith Holmes in 1969, lived in Monroe for most of his adult life and retired from the New York Telephone Company based in Rockland County, as well as Dial-a-Bus in Monroe, NY.

Bob (aka Dad, Grandpa, and Poppy) is survived by his wife Judith (Holmes) Baran; two daughters, Patrica Ryan (Daniel) and Monica Schroeter (Louis); four grandchildren, Timothy Ryan, Nicole Ryan, Matthew Schroeter, and Emily Schroeter; and five nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Judith Chabala and her husband John (“Jack”) Chabala.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.