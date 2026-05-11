Robert F. Eiler, Sr., a 56-year resident of Franklin, N.Y., passed away on April 29, 2026, at 98 years of age.

The son of the late Edward Eiler, Sr. and Victoria Torantino, he was born on November 9, 1927, in the Bronx, N.Y.

He was the Vice President of Realty Maintenance for 37 years.

Robert was a Mason.

He was the widower of Ester Petecca Eiler. Robert is survived by his children, Linda and Don Mattessich, and Robert and Joan Eiler. He was predeceased by his son, Steven Eiler.

His grandchildren include Cathleen Eiler, Stephanie (Sean) Fitzgerald, Troy Mattessich, and his fiancée, Brittany Cawley; Amber Eiler with partner Christina Hollis; Nicholas Eiler; and Olivianna Eiler. He was also predeceased by his grandson, Steven Eiler, Jr. His great-grandchildren are Taylor and Charlie-June. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his siblings, Lillian Eiler Lampese and Joan Eiler Stiles. His brother, Edward Eiler, Jr., predeceased him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.