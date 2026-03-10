Richard G. Ossentjuk passed away on March 6, 2026, at the Montgomery Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery, N.Y. He was 91 years old. Son of the late Jasper and Pauline (Trevett) Ossentjuk, he was born on February 22, 1935, in Monroe, N.Y.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army early in his adult life. After receiving an honorable discharge, he worked for Bartlett Tree Company. In 1965, he began work as a diesel mechanic for LP Transportation in Chester, N.Y, where he continued to work until his retirement. An outdoorsman all his life, he instilled a love of nature, not only in his wife, but his two children. He was a lifelong proponent for environmental conservation, as well as preservation, and was always happiest trekking in the green spaces and forests of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. He taught all who knew him how to identify the woodland trees and plants by their bark, leaves, and blooms, and the forest creatures and birds by their fur, scales, plumage, markings, and tracks. An enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, Richard was a member of several of Sullivan County’s Hunting clubs over many years and remained an honorary member of the Big Bucks Hunting Club in Forestburgh, N.Y., as well as the Woodbury Field & Stream Club. Richard was captivated by both local history and the history and events of World War II. He was a member of the Chester Historical Society and enjoyed supporting their efforts. After his retirement, he continued to enjoy working with his hands, building wood projects both large and small, and repairing engines and equipment for friends and family. Richard was an avid reader and enjoyed mysteries, thrillers, and historical literature. He also enjoyed photography and a wide variety of television programs, most especially Jeopardy! -often knowing more of the answers than the contestants, and NCIS- often solving the case a mere 10-15 minutes after the episodes began. He enjoyed music from many different genres and was often found tapping his toes along with the melody.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Pauline Ossentjuk of Chester, N.Y.; children, Susanne Ossentjuk (Ken Dwyer) of Montgomery, NY; and Walter Ossentjuk of Florida, N.Y.; grandchildren, Michael and Cody Ossentjuk of Florida, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Fred VanDerMeulen (Joan), and his nieces and nephews. Richard was pre-deceased by his sister, Joyce E. Ossentjuk, and stepbrother, Robert Ossentjuk.

A burial of cremains will take place at Orange County Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com