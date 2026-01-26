Rebecca Crossley, age 67, passed away on Jan. 22, 2026, at home in Goshen, N.Y. Born on March 31, 1958, in Crystal Lake, Ill., she was the daughter of Robert Hess and Amalia Melcher Hess.

Rebecca was a loving wife, caring sister and daughter, and a devoted mother of four. As a faithful child of God, she shared her love of life and dedication to scripture, giving back to her community and uplifting those around her.

Rebecca dedicated her professional career to nurturing young minds at St. Paul Christian Education Center in Monroe, N.Y.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, William Crossley, her son Nathan and his husband Richard, her son Colin and his wife Swathi, and her son Austin. She was welcomed in heaven by her daughter, Hannah.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a visitation at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road in Monroe on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at noon, celebrating Rebecca’s life and her lasting impact on those around her. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Hamptonburgh Cemetery in Campbell Hall, N.Y., at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made in Rebecca’s name to the Hannah Crossley Foundation.

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, N.Y.; www.donovanfunerals.com.