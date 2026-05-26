Peter J. Barone passed away peacefully at his home on May 21, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old.

Born on Nov. 28, 1939, in Tuckahoe, N.Y., Peter was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Fuscaldo) Barone.

Peter was a dedicated worker and devoted provider throughout his life. He was the former owner of Shot in the Dark Nightclub in Monroe, N.Y., and Heritage Manor Restaurant in Middletown, N.Y. He later built a successful career in the wireless telecommunications industry, working as a Construction Project Manager before retiring from Sprint in Mahwah, N.J.

Known affectionately as “Big Guy,” Peter loved offering guidance and sharing life lessons with those around him. He enjoyed dining out, was an avid Yankees fan, and treasured time spent with family above all else.

Peter is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 64 years, Catherine “Andrea” A. Barone of Chester, N.Y.; his daughters, Diana Castellano and Dori Gilbert, both of Chester, N.Y.; his sisters, Louise Spina of Ward, Ark., and Dori D’Ambrosio (Ken) of Waynesville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Brianna Conyers (Billy) of Guyton, Ga.; Krysta Castellano (Jason) of Bishop, Ga.; Marissa Cape (Justin) of Athens, Ga.; Brandi Gilbert, and Joey Gilbert both of Chester, N.Y.; and his great-grandchildren, Brinley, Nolan, and Brooke. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his daughter, Andrea Barone; his brother, Paul Barone; and his brother-in-law, Vincent Spina.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y., (845) 782-8185.