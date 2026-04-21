It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Peter Edward Degan on April 12, 2026, after bravely enduring prostate cancer for the past several years. He died at home, peacefully, with family at his bedside and the music of the Beatles softly playing. During his illness, Peter showed incredible resilience of mind, spirit, and body. Even into the last days of his life, he still maintained the quick and incisive sense of humor he was always known for and could elicit laughter with only a well-placed word or two.

He was born on September 3, 1959, to John R. Degan and Susanne E. Degan (née Clements) in Ridgewood, N.J. He is predeceased by his parents and by his brothers Thomas Matthew (infant) and Thomas Michael (1958-2023), with whom he was especially close. He is survived by his siblings Susanne, Sarah, Jack, Jeffrey, and Carol, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pete had a deep and abiding love for both friends and family. The great affection he had for his friends and family was very much returned, and the outpouring of love in both phone calls and visits from so many of his friends from all parts of his life has been a testament to his goodness and the value of his friendship.

A tireless and industrious worker, Peter spent the last 20 years in Toronto, Canada, working as Degan Inc., a metal cleaning business that he owned and operated. Prior to that, he worked for Stuart Dean, a position which he began in high school and continued in for more than 25 years as a dedicated employee before transitioning to being a business owner.

He loved life and had great curiosity about the world, keeping up with the recent Artemis II mission and answering questions on space travel quicker than we could look them up ourselves. He was well-traveled and had been to Dubai, Singapore, Egypt, forty-nine US states, and most recently, throughout Canada. Anyone who knew Pete knew his passion for a wide range of music but most particularly his love for the Beatles. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of their music, history, and lives and never tired of listening to them. Throughout his life, his friends and family have been the happy beneficiaries of his expertise and breadth of musical knowledge.

He approached death with both frankness of heart and deep contemplation. He did not shy away from expressing his love or saying goodbye. The loss of Peter, so soon after the loss of his brother Tom, serves as a reminder of the gift that is life, its brief nature, and our shared humanity in death. As Peter observed only a few days ago, “Dying is not fun, but everyone has to do it.“

We are deeply saddened to say goodbye to Peter, but there is a consolation in knowing that he has been delivered from the burden of his illness. And while we cherish the memory of those we have loved and lost, there is solace in knowing that he and Tom are once again united, and no doubt, talking about the Beatles.

Viewing was held Sunday, April 19, at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, April 20, at St. John’s Church in Goshen.