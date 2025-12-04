Paul van Niewerburgh, of Hamptonburgh, N.Y., was born in Manhattan on Dec. 31, 1944, to Omer van Niewerburgh and Helen (Manuelian) van Niewerburgh. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1961 and went on to earn a B.S. in Psychology from Adelphi University in 1965.

Paul joined the Naval Reserves in 1963 and entered active duty with the U.S. Navy in 1965, serving in naval intelligence during the Vietnam War.

After his service, Paul earned an M.S. in Anthropology from the University of Kentucky in 1974. While there, he met his wife, Mary K. Stoll, whom he impressed with his homemade cheesecake, dedication to dog walking, and unwavering persistence. They married in 1974 and moved to New York in 1977.

Paul worked at Westchester Medical Center until his retirement in 2003, where he also served as vice president of the local chapter of CSEA.

A lifelong learner, Paul had a deep love of history and politics. He enjoyed reading, sailing, and vacationing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He treasured good conversation and had a gift for making friends wherever he went.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Omer and Helen, and by his beloved wife, Mary K. Stoll. He is survived by his daughter, Emily (Chris), and grandchildren Andrew and Emilia Martin; his niece, Katherine (Tony), and great-nephews Lucas and Noah Deyo.

A wake and memorial service will be held on Dec. 10 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. Burial will follow on Dec. 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamptonburgh Cemetery, 215 Sarah Wells Trail, Hamptonburgh, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America.