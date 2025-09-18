It is with deep sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Paul Leva, a longtime resident of Monroe, N.Y., who entered eternal rest on Sept. 16, 2025, at 87 in the comfort of his home.

Paul worked as a mason and homebuilder for over 50 years.

The son of the late Emilio and Anna Leva, he was born on March 15, 1938, in Boville Ernica, Province of Frosinone, Italy.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Pauline Leva; their children, Frank (Frances) Leva, Paul Leva, Anna Maria (George) Slicker; their grandchildren, Isabella, George, Grace, Christopher, and Jack. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda (predeceased by her husband, Antonio) Leva, Sandy (Pete) Ferri, and Gina (Dominic) Sordilli. Paul was predeceased by his granddaughter, Angela Anna.

We invite family and friends to join us in honoring and remembering Paul’s life.

Visitation on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, 10 a.m. St. Columba R.C. Church 27 High Street, Chester, N.Y. 10918.

Entombment to Follow 12:00 Noon Cedar Hill Mausoleum, 5468 US-Route 9W, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.

We thank you for your understanding and support during this time.

Paul’s family would appreciate memorial contributions in his name to https://www.hopeandheroes.org.