Paul E. Stoddard

Paul Edward Stoddard, a resident of Chester, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 2, 2025, at the age of 63.

The son of Edward and Norma Stoddard, he was born on May 8, 1962, in Goshen, N.Y.

Paul graduated from Chester High School in June 1980. He graduated, with honors, from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations with Bachelor of Science degree and concentration in Human Resources, in 1984.

Paul began his career at IBM in May 1984 in Owego, N.Y., working in human resources areas such as compensation, benefits, and management development. Notable achievements include developing a board and shareholder approved strategy in 1998 to grant over seven million shares of stock options to 10,000 valued employees and managers below the executive level (1998), and leading the integration of employees from four different companies into IBM in the Latin America region from 2000 to 2004, including 1,500 consultants and IT professionals from Price Waterhouse Coopers, utilizing a comprehensive project management approach.

IBM offered Paul opportunities to live and work in various locations, including Danbury, Conn., and Boca Raton, Fla.

After returning to Chester, N.Y., he enjoyed working as a senior deli employee at ShopRite since 2010, meeting so many great customers and coworkers.

In his free time, Paul liked throwing parties and preparing new “untested recipes” for friends. He also enjoyed sending friends and family articles on investment opportunities.

He loved traveling, with a few of his favorite countries being Italy, Spain, Australia and Brazil.

Paul is survived by his parents, Edward John Stoddard (Spartanburg) and Norma Schenke Stoddard (Spartanburg); his siblings, David Stoddard, Pam Stoddard (North Carolina), Debbie Stoddard Murray (South Carolina), and her husband, Meredith Murray. Paul was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Webster Stoddard. He is also survived by his nephew, Maxwell Blake Stoddard (Utah), and niece, Kelsey Rose (Utah).

Paul was Uncle Paul to many of his friends’ children and had two goddaughters, Caroline Cimorelli and Katie Cimorelli Mooney (Cary, N.C.). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with college and IBM friends all over the country.

The family entrusted Paul’s care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 3 Hudson St., Chester, N.Y. A Life Celebration honoring Paul’s life will begin at 1 p.m.

Services can be watched via live stream at https://shorturl.at/baN0M.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 94 Main St., Chester, N.Y. 10918.