Paul E. Cassidy

Paul Edward Cassidy, a longtime resident of Sugar Loaf, Chester, N.Y., passed away after his courageous battle with cancer on Nov. 12, 2025, at the age of 65.

The son of the late Francis and Karyl Cassidy, Paul was born a proud New Yorker on September 19, 1960, in Brooklyn, N.Y. In his elementary years, he moved to Monroe, N.Y., and met two of his greatest loves: Mary Grogan and the art of golf at the Monroe Country Club.

Paul graduated from Lemoyne College in 1982 and was accepted into the FBI Academy shortly thereafter. Paul dedicated 33 years to the FBI as a Special Agent, serving in both the Buffalo and New York City field offices, and was a first responder on 9/11.

Paul was even prouder to be a husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a man of observation, where you could find him in the corner of a crowded room patiently waiting to step up to the plate to deliver one of his famous one-liners.

Paul was predeceased by his brother, Francis Gerard Cassidy. Paul is survived by the love of his life, Mary of Sugar Loaf, N.Y.; his sons, Paul (Molly) Cassidy of Brooklyn, N.Y., and James Cassidy of Sugar Loaf, N.Y.; and his daughters, Cailan Cassidy of Sugar Loaf, N.Y., and Lauren Cassidy of Warwick, N.Y. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen (Nancy) Cassidy of Millis, Mass., Peter Cassidy of Monroe, N.Y., Mary (Mick) Petrone of Glastonbury, Conn. and Karyl Cassidy of Long Branch, N.J. Paul will be deeply missed by his 17 nieces and nephews, his large extended family, and his vast network of friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.