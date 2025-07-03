It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Wilcox, a beloved member of the Middletown, N.Y. community. Patricia passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the age of 80.

Born on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 1944, in New York, N.Y., Patricia was the cherished daughter of the late Peter Joe and Ann Joe. Their guiding presence remains cherished in the memories of those who knew and loved them.

Patricia dedicated her career to the service of others, working tirelessly for 30 years as a Dietary Assistant at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, N.Y. Her warm smile and caring nature enriched the lives of countless patients and colleagues. She will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her work and the compassion she showed to everyone she met.

A resident of Middletown, N.Y., Patricia was known for her kindness, generosity, and vibrant spirit. She had a profound love for her community and touched the lives of many through her volunteer work and active participation in local events. Her legacy of kindness and service will continue to inspire those who knew her.

She is survived by her loving two children: daughter, Deborah Masker, husband Keith and two grandchildren Dustin & Madison. Son, Brian Wilcox who was dedicated to loving and supporting her for the last 23 years. She is also survived by her best friend and sister, Eileen Joe.

As per Patricia’s wishes there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Patricia’s memory to a charity of your choice, celebrating a life dedicated to helping others.

Patricia will be profoundly missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of everyone she loved and who loved her in return.

May she rest in peace.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Donovan Funeral Home.