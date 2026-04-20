Patricia Ann Cullen (Tric) passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026 after a short illness. She was born Sept. 29, 1955, in Goshen, New York to Thomas JV Cullen Jr. and Elaine Degan Cullen. She was preceded in her death by her parents, her nephew Kevin and niece Maeve. She is survived by her seven siblings, Thomas JV III (Peggy), Kevin, Sean, Elaine, Michael, Brian (Lisa), and Hillary (Paul). She is also lovingly remembered by her thirteen nieces and nephews, ten grand‑nieces and grand‑nephews, and scores of first cousins from the Cullen, Degan, Tonjes, and Gargiulo families, too numerous to mention.

Patricia attended St. John’s Elementary School and John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, New York. She studied at Loyola University in New Orleans and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from SUNY New Paltz, as well as a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Architecture degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Patricia’s creativity was boundless and was very artistic and had great skills in whatever the project, whether it be sewing, weaving or creating doll houses for her nieces. She renovated several homes doing the work herself. She created a unique field application for applying designs on architectural surfaces, which remain today in many of New York City’s beautiful historic buildings.

Patricia began her post graduate career with the New York City Port Authority located at the World Trade Center in 1991. She survived both the attacks in 1993 and 2001. She lost numerous friends and co-workers and was deeply impacted by the loss. She stayed with the Port Authority until 2004.

In 2005, while traveling to New Orleans to relocate and complete renovations on her home, Hurricane Katrina struck the city. Undeterred, Patricia returned to find her home only slightly damaged. She completed the renovation and soon moved on to the next project. She was often found in her backyard using her table saw or refinishing furniture—never at a loss for projects.

Patricia was a dog lover and fostered many dogs over the years, aiding them to find their forever homes or keeping them until they made their final journey. Please consider donating to the local ASPCA chapter in honor of Patricia.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at her home, 3457 Annunciation Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. The second celebration will take place on May 16, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the home of Tom and Peggy Cullen, 4 Longview Terrace, Goshen, New York.

For more information, please contact Brian Cullen at crispincullen@me.com.