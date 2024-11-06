Pasquale Bellucco, 86

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pasquale “Pat” Bellucco, who passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old.

Born on October 31, 1938, in the Belmont section of the Bronx, NY, Pat was the son of the late Michael and Rose (Lombardi) Bellucco. Following his father’s passing at an early age, Pat assumed the role of caretaker, supporting his mother with unwavering devotion throughout her life.

In 1960, Pat met the love of his life, Honora, a spirited Irish girl from Marble Hill. The two were married in May of 1962 and started their family in a small apartment on Adrian Avenue. With the help of Honora’s father, Pat began his career with the New York Central Railroad. As his career advanced, Pat and Honora relocated to Monroe, NY, where they raised their three children in the close-knit community of Merriwold.

Pat was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His railroad career spanned an impressive 36 years, working with the New York Central Railroad, Penn Central, Conrail, and finally, Metro North Railroad, where he proudly served as a supervisor in the 3rd Rail Department. Pat took great pride in his work and was deeply committed to his colleagues, many of whom he counted as lifelong friends.

Upon his retirement in 2000, Pat enjoyed wintering in Melbourne Beach, Florida. During this time, he and Honora made many new friends and enjoyed all that Florida had to offer. Pat happily spent his time fishing, reading, walking on the beach, going to concerts with friends, and enjoying many visits from his children and grandchildren.

Not bad for an Italian kid from the Bronx.

Pat’s memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Honora Bellucco of Goshen, NY; his children, Patricia Manfredi (Robert) of Stony Point, NY, Michael Bellucco (Patricia) of Melbourne Beach, Fl., and Hanora Bellucco (Jeffrey Chapman) of Ramsey, NJ; his grandchildren, Katherine (Daniel), Hanora, Michael, Elizabeth (Michael), Diarmuid, and Nikolett; and his great-grandchildren, Annalise, Charlotte, and Michael.

Visitation: Friday, November 8, 2024, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org and The Cooley’s Anemia Foundation at thalassemia.org .

Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his legacy of love, hard work, and dedication will be remembered always.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).