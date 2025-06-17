Nickolas Stecher, age 79, of Goshen entered into rest on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence of Newburgh, N.Y.

Nickolas was born December 24, 1945 in Bronx, N.Y. He is the son of the late Richard and Daisy (Fedor) Stecher. He married Alyce Patricia Dunn.

He served in the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. He is retired from Nokia as a Material Handler.

He is survived by his wife: Alyce Patricia (Dunn) Stecher; his sons Nicholas Stecher (Angela) and Jason Stecher (Liz); his daughter Mari-Alyce Stecher; and his grandson Nicholas Stecher III.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Prayer Service to Celebrate his life will be held 11:00 am on Monday, June 23, 2025 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

Burial will be in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen on Monday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nickolas’ name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan.