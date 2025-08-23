Myra G. Canton

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Myra Graubard Canton, 80, of Goshen, N.Y., on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. She died a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.

Born in June 1945, at Jewish Memorial Hospital, in Manhattan to Noah Graubard and Jean (Weiss) Graubard, Myra grew up in The Bronx. She attended Camp Kinderwelt in the summers, graduated from Roosevelt High School, majored in Political Science at Hunter College, and earned her Master’s in Education from City College.

Myra was a devoted teacher. She began her teaching career at P.S. 72 in East Harlem in the late 1960s and worked there for more than 10 years. After taking time off to focus on raising her daughters and moving to Goshen, N.Y., Myra returned to the classroom in the Goshen Central and Valley Central School Districts. She truly loved helping children, engaging them in learning, and trying to expand their minds, especially with books.

Myra will be remembered as caring, kind, and generous. She enjoyed talking with friends for hours. She loved her vacations at her “happy place” in Lake George, N.Y. Until her later years, Myra was an avid reader and prolific crocheter.

Myra is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph “Trino” Canton; two daughters Leah (Canton) Pedrick and Jamie Canton; and two grandchildren, Trino and Tulsea Pedrick. She is also survived by her sister Judy Cohen; her sister-in-law Ilda Canton; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Myra was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws, her sister-in-law and her brother-in-law.

A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Sept. 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 PM at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. A memorial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8. Interment will follow at the Orange County Veteran’s Cemetery, Craigsville Road, Goshen, N.Y.

Donations in Myra’s name may be made to www.alz.org, www.themmrf.org or www.donorschoose.org.