Michele (Mike) Scotto of Palm Bay, Fla., and Goshen, N.Y., was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He entered into rest Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, at age 99.

Mike was predeceased by his wife Maria, grandson Michael, parents Antonio and Elvira, sisters Francesca and Teresa, and brothers Vincenzo, Armando, and Gerardo.

His unwavering love for family was his strongest testimony to a life lived nurturing others. Mike will remain the heart of his family and inspire them to be kind, strong, and giving to the end of their days. He left them but did not leave them alone; he left them together as a loving family and will be remembered always.

Mike leaves behind his children and their spouses, Elvira Scotto-Padavano and Ronald Padavano, Theresa Scotto McAteer and Todd McAteer, Anthony Scotto and Kelly Scotto and step grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mario; sisters-in-law Mary, Angelina, and Gemina; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at St John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow the mass at St John’s Cemetery 311 West Main Street Extension, Goshen, N.Y.