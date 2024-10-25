Michael W. Kowalski, 70

Michael W. Kowalski of Monroe, NY, passed away on October 22, 2024, at Kindred Hospital in Dover, NJ. He was 70 years old. Son of the late Stanley and Florence (Speight) Kowalski, he was born in Yonkers, NY, on March 28, 1954.

Michael was a dishwasher at the Monroe Diner. He attended both Sacred Heart and St. Anastasia churches.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister Rosemary Lagakos of Monroe, NY; nephew John Lagakos, also of Monroe, NY; and niece MaryAnn Peterson and her husband Dave, along with their children Gregory, Alexia, and Hailey, all of Goshen, NY.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950.