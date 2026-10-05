Michael Vuksanovich, 56, of Goshen, entered into rest on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

Michael was born to Michael and Delia Vuksanovich on May 7, 1970, in Queens, N.Y., moving to Goshen in 1975. Growing up, he spent his time with his brothers, usually doing something adventurous — from building go-karts to exploring, and a few rounds of archery roulette. He was partners with his father in VUK Construction where they built houses in the area. Michael also started Wampum Traders Group, traveling the area selling military surplus items.

Michael will be missed by his friends and family. His cheerful attitude towards life was contagious. He loved the outdoors and his river. He loved his family to no end, especially his children.

Michael was predeceased by his mother, Delia, and his nephew, Dillon.

He is survived by his children, Jack, Samantha, Charli, Alexandra, and Zachary; his father, Michael; his brothers, Mark and his wife, Andrea, and Nikolas and his wife, Maribeth; his nieces and nephews, Kelsey, Paige (Matt), Robert, Olivia, Caroline, Ana, and Lukas; his grandchildren, Josie and Jameson; his former spouse, Lisa; and many cousins.

We would like to thank the staff at The Phoenix Rehabilitation Center in Haskell, N.J., for their love and compassion in their care for Mike.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y.

Burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Pine Bush on Friday, Oct. 9, at 12:45 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, N.Y.