Michael Pabon

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael (Mikey) who left this world at the young age of 23.

Born in New York City and raised in Goshen, N.Y., Michael grew into a young man known for his kind heart, determination, and unwavering love for his family. He proudly served his country as a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force, living with honor, courage, and an unwavering commitment to serving others. His dedication to his fellow Airmen and his nation reflected the strength of his character and the values he carried throughout his life.

Outside of his military service, Michael enjoyed spending time with the people he loved. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan and looked forward to every opportunity to cheer on his favorite team. He also loved playing pool, where his competitive spirit, easygoing personality, and infectious laugh and smile brought family and friends together. Those who knew Michael will remember his kindness, his sense of humor, and the way he made others feel welcome.

Michael is survived by his loving mother, Maria Pabon; his cherished sister, Tiffany; and his beloved brother, Matthew. He also leaves behind extended family, treasured friends, and fellow Airmen who will forever honor his memory.

Though Michael’s life was far too short, the impact he made will endure. His legacy of service, loyalty, compassion, and love will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. He served his country with pride, loved his family deeply, and lived in a way that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Michael will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered. May he rest in eternal peace, with gratitude for his faithful service and the beautiful life he shared with us.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y.

Burial will be in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen on Friday, Aug. 14 at 12 p.m.