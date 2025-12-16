Michael J. Smith Sr.

Michael (Sonny) J. Smith Sr. entered into eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2025. He was 95 years of age. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Michael was born on Aug. 27, 1930, in Astoria, Queens, to the late Stella Smith and the late Michael Smith. Michael was married to his devoted wife, Marie, for over 72 years until her passing in 2018.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, his son Thomas Smith, his two siblings, Marion and Stephen, and his stepfather, Stephen Brandelik.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Denyse Naylor, and her husband, Kenneth, of Statesville, N.C., and Michael Smith Jr. and his late wife, Diane. Sonny was a cherished grandfather to his grandchildren, Michael Smith II and his wife Cindy, Bryan Naylor and his wife Meaghan, David Naylor and his wife Teresa, Noelle Smith, Kristen (Smith) Barone and her husband Mark, Allison (Smith) Murphy and her husband Kevin. He also leaves behind several loving great-grandchildren, Angelina and Michael Smith, Quinn and Seamus Naylor, Riley Naylor, Alina and Emma Barone, Shay and Grayson Murphy, and cherished nieces and nephews.

After Sonny retired from NY Telephone Company after many years of service, he enjoyed spending his time with all of his grandchildren, traveling with his wife, and, in his later years, visits from friends. He loved telling stories of the ‘good old days’.

Dad and grandpa, thank you for always being there, we love you and will miss you always.

A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Burial followed at St. Mary’s R.C. Cemetery, 2 Father Tierney Circle, Washingtonville, N.Y. 10992.