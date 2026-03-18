Mary L. Savaglio, a lifelong resident of Chester, N.Y., passed away peacefully on March 17, 2026, at 87 years of age.

The daughter of the late Camille and Lucy, she was born in Chester, N.Y., on September 23, 1938.

Mary worked as a hairdresser for 25 years.

She was a proud member of St. Columba R.C. Church, the Senior Club, and the Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved playing bocce, gardening, and doing yard work. She was a big fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers. She loved spending time with her friends and family and hosting holidays. She loved baking and was known for her brownies, pumpkin bread, and her famous baked beans.

Mary is the widow of Dominick Savaglio.

She is survived by her son, Tom Savaglio, and his wife, Laura Anne, of Warwick, N.Y.; her daughter, Roseanne Yates, and her husband, David Yates, of Crawfordville, Fla. Her grandchildren also survive her: Joseph Tierney of Daytona Beach, Fla.; Shannon Tierney of Palm Harbor, Fla.; Lexi Whitney and her husband, Tyler, of Montgomery, N.Y.; and her great-grandchildren, Easton Whitney and Peyton Whitney, of Montgomery, N.Y.

She is also survived by her siblings, Anthony Gualtieri and his wife, Karen, and Michael Gualtieri and his wife, Kathy, and her nieces and nephews, Michael Gualtieri Jr., Thomas Gualtieri, and Nicholas Gualtieri.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918.

Burial will follow at St. Columba R.C. Cemetery, 3335 Route 94, Chester, NY 10918.

The family entrusted Mary’s care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Warwick Humane Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Mary.