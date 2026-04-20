Mary Katherine “Kit” Wallace, Goshen -- 93, passed away in her family home, on Feb. 17, 2026. Kit, the daughter of Augustus “Gus” Cuddeback Wallace of Goshen, and Ester “Foster” Wallace (nee Stark) of Onieda, N.Y., was born April 21, 1933.

After graduating from Goshen High School in 1950, Kit attained a Bachelor of Arts in Education at the University of North Carolina, Chaple Hill. Subsequently she was confirmed a Master of Education at Columbia University, in New York City (NYC.)

Kit’s 43-year teaching career began in NYC at The Brick School. She then dedicated 26 years to teaching young girls and serving as Headmaster to the Lower School at The Spence School also in NYC. She then dedicated nearly 20 years to The Cathedral School of Saint John the Divine. At The Cathedral School, Kit taught first grade, in addition to serving as Head of the Lower School, and Assistant to the Head of both Upper and Lower schools. Kit retired in 1999, with great satisfaction in the completion of a very dynamic career. It was at this time The Cathedral School named a playground in her honor.

Mary Kit was a long-standing and active member of The Church of the Heavenly Rest, in NYC. Later in life she became a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Goshen, where she served as a Eucharist Minister and taught Sunday School, while being enthusiastically involved in a variety of church activities.

Kit returned from living in NYC to Goshen, enjoying her twilight years, tutoring students, entertaining friends and family, as well as being involved in community political and social organizations.

Kit’s legacy embodies her faithful spirit, along with a teacher’s heart and patriot’s passion. Those who knew her will keep these and other comforting memories in mind, when thinking of her.

Kit is survived by her brother, Richard Wallace, nephews Jonathan (Christine), David, and niece Elisabeth (Betsy), as well as her grandnieces and grandnephews. Kit was predeceased by her parents, Augustus C. Wallace, and Ester Foster Stark.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, April 24 from 4 to 6 p.m., at Donovan Funeral Home, located next to St. James Church, on South Church St. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, South Church St., Goshen, NY, at 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. A small luncheon will follow Kit’s internment at Slate Hill Cemetery following the service.

Recognizing Kit as proud descendant of Gen. John Stark and as an educator, charitable donations may be made in her name, to The Crown Point Road Association, Inc., at: http://crownpointroad.org:/. Follow directions for Donate, select either “General Use” or “Markers Book” Reprint, which details the marble markers placed along the entire Crown Point Road, from Cown Point, NY, on Lake Champlain to Fort #4 along the Connecticut River. Some markers are original, fabricated in 1759 by those under Stark’s command, others were later placed by the Daughters’ of the American Revolution (DAR), of which Kit’s Mother, Foster, was a member. Both choices are part of the outreach/educational program, attempting to bringing younger people into this important historical organization. Enlightening children to the richness of History, was always an endeavor of Kit’s, she, ever being the “teacher.”

Local donations may be made to the Goshen Historical Society, at, 366 Main St. Goshen, NY, 10924.