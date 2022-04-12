Mary Horan passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, in her home at the age of 101.

Mary was born February 17, 1921 in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY the daughter of Jeremiah Hannafin and Mary Hannafin (Lydon). In Greenpoint, she met and married her husband Joseph Horan and together they had their daughter Mary. She worked as a secretary, spending most of her career in personnel at United Airlines. Mary loved her job. It gave her the opportunity to take numerous trips within the US and abroad, including to locations as diverse as Hawaii and Italy. When she was at home, Mary could be found enjoying a cup of tea with a piece of cake and watching basketball or crocheting blankets and scarves for her many friends and family. Mary was also active in the Goshen community, particularly with the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Catholic Daughters, and at the Goshen Senior Center.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Mary Moran; her son-in-law, Dr. Barry Altura; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Dr. Melissa Altura and Dr. Erik Petersen; her grandson Joseph Altura; and her great grandchildren, Soren and Kieran Altura-Petersen. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary; her father, Jeremiah Hannafin; her stepfather, Dominic Moran; her husband, Joseph; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Lillian Hannafin; her daughter, Mary Altura; and her granddaughter Michelle Altura.

Visiting hours will be from 6 to 9 pm on Monday, April 18, 2022 at St. James Episcopal Church St. James Place, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 19, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen NY.

The burial will occur at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Pinelawn Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Figure Skating in Harlem.

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. www.donovanfunerals.com