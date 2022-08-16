Mary Catherine Layman Nicolosi passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco. She was 34. The daughter of Todd and Cathy Layman, Mary was born on October 20, 1987, in Suffern, NY. Mary was a 2006 graduate of the Warwick Valley High School and fulfilled a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant. This was a labor of love that developed from her true passion for caring for others.

Mary was a devoted wife to Paolo, a doting mother to Abagail, and a beloved aunt to Kelsey. Mary was the “fun mom and aunt” who was an adventurist and loved to ice skate, travel, and go camping. If there was an opportunity for a new experience, Mary was the first one there. Mary was a loyal and caring friend; she was the one you called when you needed a shoulder to cry on or a project to tackle. There are not enough words to say how much Mary will be missed by her family and friends. She was a true light in this world and lived it to its fullest. Mary left this world happy.

Survivors include her husband Paolo Nicolosi; daughter Abby; parents Todd and Cathy Layman; sisters Kristen, Catherine, and Marlaina Layman; brothers Chris and Juan Layman, as well as her nieces Kelsey and Samia.

Mary was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Andrew & Barbara Lennane; paternal grandparents William and JuneAnn Layman; as well as her uncles, Jimmy and Andy Lennane.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Warwick Center - Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990. A funeral mass was celebrated on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 129 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901. Interment followed in the family plot in Ascension Cemetery, 650 Saddle River Road, Airmont, NY.

Donations can be made on Mary’s behalf for funeral expenses and Abby’s care to: https://gofund.me/fc6c0082

